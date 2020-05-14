As we all watch the news for COVID-19 updates, eagerly waiting for the day normalcy returns, it’s worth talking about the unprecedented amount of time many of us have had to spend trapped in our own homes and the toll that can have on our mental health.
According to the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, 47% of adults sheltering in place have reported the coronavirus has harmed their mental health, with 21% saying it has had a major negative impact.
The pressures of a global pandemic can cause significant additional stress to our lives, and with many businesses closed and stay-at-home orders in place, a lot of us are stuck indoors with very limited social interaction.
Social isolation and loneliness were already strongly linked to poor mental health, as well as job loss — and with unemployment skyrocketing during the pandemic, we’re living in a perfect storm for declines in mental health.
Poor mental health is also associated with substance use and abuse, and West Virginia remains ground zero for overdose deaths. The COVID-19 crisis does not negate the severe and ongoing opioid crisis in our state.
The good news is there are steps you can take at home to significantly improve your outlook and attitude during these times, which can help minimize your mental health risk.
Here are some tips from the World Health Organization:
- Keep informed. Listen to advice from local and national authorities and follow trusted news organizations to keep up-to-date on information regarding the coronavirus.
- Have a routine. Keep up with your daily routines as much as possible, or make new ones. You should get up and go to bed at consistent times, keep up with personal hygiene, eat healthy meals at regular times, exercise, allocate clear time divisions between work and rest, and make time for hobbies you enjoy.
- Minimize newsfeeds. While it’s important to stay informed, a constant stream of news can increase anxiety. Set specific times, once or twice a day, to seek the latest important information.
- Social contact is important. Keep in regular contact with family and friends through phone calls and online channels.
- Limit substance use. Avoid using alcohol or drugs as a way of dealing with fear, anxiety, boredom and social isolation.
- Limit screen time. Take regular breaks from on-screen activities and be aware of the amount of time you’re spending in front of a screen each day.
- Limit video games. Video games can be a way to relax, but it can be tempting to spend much more time on them than usual. It’s important to maintain a balance between games and off-screen activities.
- Good social media habits. Use your social media to promote positive and hopeful stories and correct misinformation whenever you see it.
- Help others. If you can, offer support to people in your community who are in need.
- Be kind. Fear is a natural reaction to the current crisis, but it’s important not to let fear turn into discrimination and cruelty during a time when it’s important we work together.
We at the Times West Virginian hope everyone in our community is faring as well as they can during this pandemic, and we are happy to be able to provide our readers with important information through this crisis. Please practice good habits, not only to prevent the spread of germs, but also to prevent a decline in mental health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.