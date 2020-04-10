At this week’s Board of Education meeting, several people gathered outside the building in protest. Their concern was, primarily, with the proposal to transfer a number of first grade teachers to other positions, thereby increasing the class sizes of the remaining first grade teachers.
It should be noted first and foremost that we do not believe there is a single sitting member of the Board of Education that does not care for our students. During this pandemic, the Board has continued to deliver meals to our students and is working with the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties to help parents find other meal options for times like spring break when these meals will not be delivered. Lately, over 20,000 meals per week have been delivered to students via bus, and we think this is clear evidence that our Board of Education cares for our students.
It is, however, with this same concern for our students that we question the need to transfer teachers and increase class sizes.
Research has thoroughly shown that students in smaller class sizes perform better, not just in a few subjects, but in all subjects and on all assessments. In addition, the positive effects of smaller class sizes are the strongest in early elementary school students — the very students whose class sizes would increase in the case of these transfers.
Smaller class sizes improve student engagement and instruction time. Students talk and participate more in smaller classes. They also display less disruptive behavior, and teachers spend less time on discipline and more time on instruction.
Research also shows positive long-term effects of a smaller class size. Students who developed in smaller class sizes in early elementary school are more likely to enjoy continued academic and life success. Class size has a measurable impact on earning potential, improved citizenship and decreased crime and welfare dependence.
The benefits don’t only apply to students, either. Smaller class sizes can make a teaching environment less chaotic for our teachers, and by extension, improve teacher retention. Our county faced a serious teacher shortage going into this school year — creating a situation in which teachers face a higher workload with less time to personally connect with and instruct each student will likely exacerbate this problem.
Further, during this time of forced online instruction while we weather this pandemic, teachers may already be struggling to make a real connection with their students through their computer screens. It seems like a detrimental step to increase class sizes at this time, let alone during a normal school year, where it will still have negative effects.
We respect our Board of Education and the work they do to care for the students of Marion County, but we hope they understand that while increased class sizes may cost less financially, it is at the expense of our students’ learning experiences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.