One of the few bright sides of the COVID-19 outbreak has been the increase in telemedicine availability.
Luckily, this was something West Virginia was already taking steps to help implement back in 2017 by passing House Bill 2509, the West Virginia Practical Medicine Act, which allowed physicians to prescribe certain medications through telemedicine and increased telemedicine access to patient records.
We hope to see the use of this technology increase and continue, even after the pandemic has ended.
Who among us enjoys going to the doctor’s office while we’re sick, sitting in the waiting room and potentially spreading germs to others? The convenience of describing your symptoms to the doctor over the phone and getting a simple antibiotic is hard to beat, even without an ongoing health crisis.
In a state like ours, where rural health care access can be a struggle, there is also a large service gap that telemedicine can help fill.
Unfortunately, though our state has made telemedicine available, there are still quite a few measures that should be taken to improve its availability.
First, for telemedicine to truly impact all of our citizens and improve rural health care access, areas in West Virginia that have limited access to health care should be properly classified as “rural” by the Health Resources & Services Administration.
This would allow Medicare and Medicaid to cover the use of telemedicine — the plans currently cover “rural health areas,” and there are many places in West Virginia that aren’t classified as such, even though the areas are rural and health care access is a problem.
Next, West Virginia must develop a parity law for telemedicine — a law that would require private health insurers to cover telemedicine in the same way that it does in-person services. Such a law exists in many other states already, but so far our state has not even proposed one.
Finally, it’s hard to extend telemedicine to rural areas if those areas don’t have the infrastructure to support it. Broadband access and cellular data availability continue to be issues within our state, further limiting health care access in the areas that need it most.
When quarantine ends and COVID-19 is a horrible memory we all share, we hope to see telemedicine remain as a common and convenient alternative to in-person doctor visits, especially for minor symptoms that likely don’t need more than a quick call to diagnose and prescribe medication for.
