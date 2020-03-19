The novel coronavirus COVID-19 situation and its impact on our friends, families, and communities is unprecedented and changing rapidly.
We are all dealing with a public health and economic crisis the dimensions of which we have never experienced before.
That’s why the staff at the Times West Virginian is hard at work covering the story locally to inform you with accurate and timely news about the disease. We know that many are experiencing frustrations over not knowing when it will end, which is one of the reasons we believe it is vitally important that we credibly report local aspects of the pandemic.
In the interest of caution and safety, we’ve asked our newsroom and other staff to work from home whenever possible, with the exception of those employees necessary to the production and distribution of the newspaper.
Reporters working remotely are checking with local and state government and health officials throughout the day for information on how the outbreak affects your public safety, schools, businesses, eateries, events, health care facilities and other everyday activities.
They are diligently asking questions and writing stories, taking photos and shooting video to keep apace of breaking news, reporting COVID-19 cases, and providing useful information such as hours grocery stores, pharmacies, churches and parks are open. How to talk to your children about the virus, and ways to keep them entertained.
It is our goal to be your primary source of local information on the coronavirus, a responsibility we take seriously. We want to inform you, not alarm you.
But we cannot do it alone. We need your questions and concerns. We need you to share your stories of coping or helping others in this time of need; how your family is getting along day to day. Stories about heroism, caring and helping hands.
So, please contact our newsroom at timeswv@timeswv.com and help us provide the best local coverage possible. We are in this stressful time together, and together we can get through it.
Like many other businesses, this crisis is having an impact on our bottom line. Loss of advertising revenue from reduced business activity and closed stores is real. But, we remain committed to our goal.
As an essential source of information in this emergency, we need all hands on deck. That’s a cost we cannot furlough as every subscriber to our print and digital platforms is valuable. And we need to be there for every one of them.
In order to provide a public service to the community during the crisis, we have given non-subscribers access to our website’s breaking news coverage of the coronavirus at www.TimesWV.com. It is our hope they too will find the information useful and consider a subscription to the site to help defray the cost of our local coverage.
Better days are ahead and we will get through this. Please know that all of us at the Times West Virginian are committed to keeping you informed about the ever-expanding story of the coronavirus.
In the meantime, stay safe, stay healthy, and stay positive. We appreciate you all.
Sincerely,
