With a tear in my eye I write this letter to Marion County residents. Tom and I have subscribed to the Times West Virginian for many years, prior to that my parents Tony & Ann Slate subscribed to our local newspaper. I grew up reading the Fairmont Times and the afternoon paper, the West Virginian.
The morning paper was the Democrat Paper, the afternoon was the Republican paper. I was too young to care about politics. In later years, we have enjoyed reading about our grandchildren in sports and special events.
My husband Tom worked at the Times WV for over 40 years, and commented when the Monday paper was canceled, he was disturbed. He said we never missed a paper in 150 years. I told him times are tough. It is easy to cancel your paper, it is not essential and easy get angry at the paper for a variety of reasons, they did not put your paper in the right place, they printed something you did not like, ON AND ON!
Here is where the rubber meets the road! These employees are our neighbors who work at the Times WV. We lost our hospital, all of us are to blame. Do we want to lose our Hometown Newspaper? I ask you to subscribe, call them up, tell them you care and want to be part of saving something that is an icon in Marion County. Whatever your reason for not subscribing, please get over it and make that phone call. WE MUST FIGHT FOR OUR OWN!
Nancy Bickerstaff
Fairmont
