Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.