Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has laid bare many structural issues in our country, yet another topic has been on the minds of West Virginians, including those running for office this year: broadband access.
West Virginia is ranked 44th in the nation in terms of broadband internet access, and as we’ve seen over the last couple of months, the internet is a vital service for working or schooling from home, as well as telemedicine, applying for unemployment, or even maintaining social contact during times of quarantine and social isolation.
In West Virginia, more than 20% of residents do not have access to broadband that is at least 25 megabytes per second or faster, and 5.4% don’t have wired coverage at all. That may not sound like a high percentage, but it’s nearly 90,000 West Virginians without internet.
Many of our local candidates for the House of Delegates have made broadband access a primary issue in their campaigns, and for that we applaud them — in Marion County, 10% of residents do not have broadband coverage, and we’re one of the highest in the state. There are other counties in the state where only around 30% of residents have access to broadband, and then there’s the most egregious example, Ritchie County, with coverage of only 16.9%.
Some of these issues fall on local government — internet service providers enter agreements with them run cables through public property and attach them to phone lines, and they are often over charged. These agreements can sometimes include exclusivity with certain providers, ensuring certain regions have a very limited choice in internet provider, and if that provider has no competition, there’s little incentive to spend the money on expanding infrastructure.
High-speed internet has become a necessity over the years. Even outside of this pandemic, during which we have all been heavily reliant on it, internet access brings job opportunities, education, telemedicine access, business expansion, economic development and many other benefits. It’s time for our state government to take a heavy, careful look at how our internet service providers conduct business in our state, and how local governments interact with those businesses. We need to eliminate artificial barriers and allow providers the freedom to improve our infrastructure and connect our citizens to each other and to the rest of the world.
