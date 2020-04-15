The Town of White Hall has built a very large, beautiful Municipal/Safety building next to Tygart Valley Cinema, in White Hall.
It's my opinion that the former Municipal property would make an excellent municipal park if it can't be sold for what's owed on it.
Many people walk the trail and there's a great picnic shelter, and it's just my opinion but, I bet people would rent the former White Hall Municipal Building for birthday parties or even small weddings and receptions.
I hope, if anyone else feels this way, they'll let the town of White Hall Mayor and Town Coordinator know it!
Sincerely,
Frank Jarman
White Hall
