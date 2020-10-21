PNC Bank: Retail sales and recovery are in peril without more stimulus

PITTSBURGH — Retail sales nationwide are doing pretty well: Sales rose a better-than-expected 1.9% in September and are now above the pre-pandemic level despite enormous job losses.
But look out below. A big plunge is likely unless Congress steps in with another stimulus package, according to economists at Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group.
One-time stimulus payments sent to most households earlier this year and the expanded unemployment benefits that recently expired have allowed consumers to keep spending despite COVID-19's toll on jobs.
"With consumer spending making up about two-thirds of U.S. gross domestic product, this has jumpstarted a nascent economic recovery," PNC said in a just-released report.
Without renewed help, consumers will be forced to cut back, becoming a significant drag on the recovery in the months ahead, the bank said.
In September, sales at auto dealers rose 4% from August, while sales at clothing stores jumped 11%. Sales at general merchandise stores rose 2% — including a 10% jump for department stores — as consumers gradually returned to in-person shopping.
Food service — primarily restaurant sales — climbed more than 2%, although business was still down 14% from a year earlier as many people remained reluctant to linger indoors without a mask. Grocery store sales were flat for the month but were up just over 10% from a year earlier, reflecting the trend toward eating at home during the outbreak.
Although employment has surged over the past few months, there are still 11 million fewer jobs than during the pre-pandemic peak in February, the report said.
Inflation remains under the Federal Reserve's 2% target (it was 1.4% on an annual basis in September), and looks to stay that way for some time, PNC said. As a result, the Fed is expected to keep interest rates at historic lows, with the federal funds rate at its current range of 0% to .25%.
"PNC expects the [Fed] to keep the federal funds rate in this near-zero range at least into 2024," the report said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.