“Puppy-itis!”
Two years after our last German Shepherd dog crossed to the proverbial rainbow bridge, we were suddenly stricken with the dreaded affliction of “Puppy-itis.” We visited our friend and fell in love with his blue-eyed Siberian Husky. Within a month and, having no idea of the adventures awaiting us, we were the elated owners of Mikisha, a beautiful three-month-old gray and white Siberian with brown eyes. Thus began “our training.”
A crate was “prison” to her; a couch was “shredible,” toys were “disemboweled,” and she “walked” us. Acknowledging no barriers, she opened gate latches, climbed fences, and, even dug under an outbuilding to reach an exposed area of fence trapping herself between a pile of dirt and a large rock. The screaming brought us to the rescue. Finally, she devoured a $50 dollar bill from the kitchen table. Taking the pieces to the bank presented a unique experience for me as well as the bank tellers but they did laughingly replace it. Realizing that “Miss Kisha” had won the battle, we finally contacted other Siberian owners to beg for help.
As a result, we finally did the research on our breed that should have been done pre-puppy and found a perfect description of our gal along with some stories even funnier than our own. Mikisha was a normal Siberian. The poor girl just lived with a pack of uneducated owners.
We soon enrolled in a local Basic Obedience class. However, soon realizing that our Siberian was not one of the easy-to-deal-with dogs that were normally in class, they declined to accept us into the next class. More research presented the opportunity to train with someone experienced with our breed. The three very important keys to success with a Siberian are “Patience! Patience! Patience!”
After several classes, Mikisha and I earned our Canine Good Citizenship title, as she displayed practical obedience skills, and Best in Show at a regular conformation dog show. A few years later, with much knowledge acquired paired with a constant display of the patience of saints, we were the proud owners of three more Siberians all of which have crossed to the rainbow bridge.
Now as a 25-year veteran of Siberians, my home is lovingly but never quietly shared with a family of four more well behaved but mischievous dogs that I refer to as the Siberian “Housekies.”
Our story has a happy ending, however, many do not. Too many puppies are brought home by families who have no idea of the responsibility involved. Cuddly little bundles of joy the first few months, these puppies often turn into undisciplined terrors and end up abused, in rescues, or tethered outside getting no attention. These situations are usually due to an owner who was infected by “Puppyitis.” To a dog lover, owner, and breeder, “Puppy-itis” is a dreadful “disease” brought on when the “We want a puppy!” urge strikes and a cute puppy is brought home without doing any research or planning which is exactly what we did in the case of our first Siberian Husky.
If you happen to find yourself experiencing that “We want a puppy” urge and you decide that you really want a canine companion, please spend some time getting ready for your new fur kid. Please consider the following:
• how your family feels about being responsible for a dog,
• costs for supplies, training classes, vet care, boarding, and miscellaneous expenses,
• the amount of indoor and outdoor space needed for your breed’s activities,
• any area or insurance restrictions on canine ownership,
• if you want a purebred or rescue puppy/older dog,
• desired traits: size, coat length, ears, personality and functional activities of the breed.
And finally please realize that your puppy is a lifetime commitment.
My hope is that you learn from our experience. Really put some thought into your decision and research several breeds until you locate the breed with characteristics that best fit your personality and situation. Most of all please remember that “A puppy is forever.”
