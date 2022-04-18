ACROSS
1 Censure
6 Bit of grass
11 Social class
16 Dele's undoing
20 Candle
21 Fast car
22 Loathe
23 "The Judgment
of __"
25 Cordial flavoring
26 Weasel cousin
27 Snoops
28 Tropical palm
29 Swindle
30 Steakhouse
employee
32 Cut
34 Tin
35 On an even __
37 Ran away
38 Mrs.-to-be
39 Steal animals
41 Horse opera
43 Wrinkled fruit
44 Kind of cap
46 TV mistake
49 Charter
50 Book of synonyms
54 Chair that moves
55 Intended
56 Boutique
57 Dimple
58 Curved path
59 Sunday dinner fare
60 Fatty fish
61 Banded stone
62 Comfy
64 Sierra __
65 Glib talk
66 Coins, collectively
67 Fabled racer
68 Level
69 Locate
70 State of matter
71 That girl
72 Thinks
74 Fiery signal
75 Shelter in a garden
77 Arista
80 "Wynken, Blynken and __"
82 Withered
83 Press
87 Old Japanese ruler
89 Ritzy
90 Worn out
91 Temperament
92 Blood portion
93 Portland's state
94 Governed
95 "__ longa ..."
96 Weapons
97 Farmyard sound
98 Underneath
99 Card game
102 Spaghetti
accompaniment
105 __ seas
106 Advise
107 Roof edges
108 Unearthed (2 wds.)
109 Animated ogre
110 Pry
113 Smooth transition
114 Reach across
115 Vegetables
119 Chopper
120 Flagstaff denizen
123 Kicked
125 Caviar
126 City in Italy
128 Singing voice
129 Dracula's title
130 Oak tree nut
132 Garret
133 Lessen
134 Kitchen appliance
135 French writer
136 Garage event
137 Enticed
138 Arrange
139 No longer fresh
DOWN
1 Heap
2 Simple boat
3 Think
4 French article
5 Ms. Barrymore
6 Part of a stove
7 The second of two
8 Behaved
9 Doe
10 Go wrong
11 Goatlike
12 Chafe
13 Polish
14 On your __
15 Scottish Gaelic
16 Kitchen utensil
17 Seaman
18 Build
19 Baht, once
24 Rational
31 Happily ever __
32 Confidence
33 Leg, in anatomy
36 Peer
38 Goose
40 Something thick and messy
42 Copy
43 __ porridge
44 Group of fish
45 Held
46 Offensively bold
47 "__ Doone"
48 Come about
49 Memorize
50 Hat trick
51 Extend to
52 Loosen
53 Direct
55 Methods
56 Make more
flavorful
59 Ranted and __
60 Set off
61 Church area
63 Jewel
64 Elementary
particle
65 Not taut
66 Cut
69 Jumbo jet
70 Pierced
73 E pluribus __
74 Sinatra or Lloyd Wright
75 Moisten
76 Liquor
77 State in India
78 To what place
79 Bellini opera
81 Some siblings
82 Parlor
84 Streets
85 Stuff oneself
86 Fifties Ford
88 Blew hard
89 Goes by boat
90 Minty drink
93 Nevus
94 Song-and-dance show
98 Commenced
99 Carried
100 Regret
101 Dark
103 Poise
104 Say with
confidence
105 Sweetened
106 Talk
108 Mean
109 Be a parasite
110 Family member
111 Goes out
112 Greek letter
113 Sub finder
114 Healthy
116 Smell
117 Ethical
118 Become aware of
121 Type style (Abbr.)
122 Ox of India
123 Swine
124 Family guys
127 Trouble
129 __ -Magnon
131 Director's cry
