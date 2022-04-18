ACROSS

1 Censure

6 Bit of grass

11 Social class

16 Dele's undoing

20 Candle

21 Fast car

22 Loathe

23 "The Judgment

of __"

25 Cordial flavoring

26 Weasel cousin

27 Snoops

28 Tropical palm

29 Swindle

30 Steakhouse

employee

32 Cut

34 Tin

35 On an even __

37 Ran away

38 Mrs.-to-be

39 Steal animals

41 Horse opera

43 Wrinkled fruit

44 Kind of cap

46 TV mistake

49 Charter

50 Book of synonyms

54 Chair that moves

55 Intended

56 Boutique

57 Dimple

58 Curved path

59 Sunday dinner fare

60 Fatty fish

61 Banded stone

62 Comfy

64 Sierra __

65 Glib talk

66 Coins, collectively

67 Fabled racer

68 Level

69 Locate

70 State of matter

71 That girl

72 Thinks

74 Fiery signal

75 Shelter in a garden

77 Arista

80 "Wynken, Blynken and __"

82 Withered

83 Press

87 Old Japanese ruler

89 Ritzy

90 Worn out

91 Temperament

92 Blood portion

93 Portland's state

94 Governed

95 "__ longa ..."

96 Weapons

97 Farmyard sound

98 Underneath

99 Card game

102 Spaghetti

accompaniment

105 __ seas

106 Advise

107 Roof edges

108 Unearthed (2 wds.)

109 Animated ogre

110 Pry

113 Smooth transition

114 Reach across

115 Vegetables

119 Chopper

120 Flagstaff denizen

123 Kicked

125 Caviar

126 City in Italy

128 Singing voice

129 Dracula's title

130 Oak tree nut

132 Garret

133 Lessen

134 Kitchen appliance

135 French writer

136 Garage event

137 Enticed

138 Arrange

139 No longer fresh

DOWN

1 Heap

2 Simple boat

3 Think

4 French article

5 Ms. Barrymore

6 Part of a stove

7 The second of two

8 Behaved

9 Doe

10 Go wrong

11 Goatlike

12 Chafe

13 Polish

14 On your __

15 Scottish Gaelic

16 Kitchen utensil

17 Seaman

18 Build

19 Baht, once

24 Rational

31 Happily ever __

32 Confidence

33 Leg, in anatomy

36 Peer

38 Goose

40 Something thick and messy

42 Copy

43 __ porridge

44 Group of fish

45 Held

46 Offensively bold

47 "__ Doone"

48 Come about

49 Memorize

50 Hat trick

51 Extend to

52 Loosen

53 Direct

55 Methods

56 Make more

flavorful

59 Ranted and __

60 Set off

61 Church area

63 Jewel

64 Elementary

particle

65 Not taut

66 Cut

69 Jumbo jet

70 Pierced

73 E pluribus __

74 Sinatra or Lloyd Wright

75 Moisten

76 Liquor

77 State in India

78 To what place

79 Bellini opera

81 Some siblings

82 Parlor

84 Streets

85 Stuff oneself

86 Fifties Ford

88 Blew hard

89 Goes by boat

90 Minty drink

93 Nevus

94 Song-and-dance show

98 Commenced

99 Carried

100 Regret

101 Dark

103 Poise

104 Say with

confidence

105 Sweetened

106 Talk

108 Mean

109 Be a parasite

110 Family member

111 Goes out

112 Greek letter

113 Sub finder

114 Healthy

116 Smell

117 Ethical

118 Become aware of

121 Type style (Abbr.)

122 Ox of India

123 Swine

124 Family guys

127 Trouble

129 __ -Magnon

131 Director's cry

