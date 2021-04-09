Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SIX-LETTER “ICE” WORDS
Each answer is a six-letter word that ends in “ice.” (e.g., Something a politician seeks. Answer: Office.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. They enforce the law.
2. Shakespeare wrote: “There’s small ___ in rotten apples.”
3. People will give it to you freely.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. An obituary is one concerning death.
5. Someone in a religious order who has not yet taken final vows.
6. A thermometer is one that is used to measure temperature.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The judge decided there was none of this “aforethought.”
8. A channel to drain or carry off surplus water.
9. Attract or tempt by offering pleasure or advantage.
ANSWERS: 1. Police. 2. Choice. 3. Advice. 4. Notice. 5. Novice. 6. Device. 7. Malice. 8. Sluice. 9. Entice.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2021 Ken Fisher
