MORGANTOWN — Never before has the term “political football” had more meaning that it does today in West Virginia, where an entire state understands just how President Donald Trump feels as Joe Biden was declared the next President of the United State despite his protests while the West Virginia University Mountaineers lost an equally close and disputed decision at Texas.
The state was in a uproar at the start of this game anyway as 15 minutes before game time the announcement came down that Biden was the winner, leading ABC to turn to coverage of that moving the game to ESPNN.
Considering that the state went for Trump 67 percent to 29 percent, it was a day that didn’t sit very well with the populace.
And then there was the game, a game which WVU could have won, should have won and had as many questionable calls — both by the Big 12 officiating crew and by head coach Neal Brown himself — as President Trump has with the way the election was run.
In the end, the history books will show that WVU lost to Texas, 17-13, but after watching what transpired, you kind of feel like you will wake up in the morning and find the newspaper headline reading “Dewey Defeats Truman.”
It is difficult to know where to begin.
Brown tried to absorb the blame for this one, twice in the fourth quarter facing fourth and 1 and opting to go for a touchdown while down by four points rather than kicking a field goal.
“This one’s on me,” he said. “It’s easy to second guess. We could have kicked field goals and won the game, I wish it was that easy.”
It isn’t. It never is.
“I don’t regret the decisions,” Brown said. “I do regret the outcomes. We’re going to be aggressive but the outcome of this is mine. I’ll take this one.”
Unfortunately, there will be some blame thrown Brown’s way and that overlooks a couple of very important factors.
First, on fourth and 1, normally with Leddie Brown you can run for it and almost guarantee picking up the yardage. But the Mountaineers’ offensive line was overmatched all day by the Texas defense.
The Mountaineers ran for just 43 yards on the day, Brown gaining only 47 on 15 carries. It seemed as though every time WVU was going for the first down in a short yardage situation Texas defenders were in the backfield almost before the ball could be handed off.
So, not running the ball was the right decision.
How about going for a field goal?
“There’s all kinds of data that says it’s the right thing to do, going for it in this league. You better score touchdowns to win, and it’s proven week in and week out,” Brown said.
Well, when you have a play that you think will work, that should work but doesn’t, can you really say trying to take the lead is the wrong move?
Early in the fourth quarter, fourth and one at the Texas 16, Brown called a time out and sent in a beautifully designed play that ended up with a pass to tight end Mike O’Laughlin in the end zone. It was one of those plays that could have been made but Texas broke it up at the last second.
“On the fourth down, we ran kind of a naked (bootleg) play. We felt good about it. We got them in the coverage we wanted,” Neal Brown said. “We just didn’t connect. I probably would have called that regardless.... we probably could have gone either way — kicked a field goal or go for it. I really liked the play there. We had people open, we just didn’t connect.”
Then the Mountaineers had one more shot at it in the closing minutes. They had the ball fourth and 1 at the Texas 8 with 4:44 left, which made it a no-brainer.
Again they ran a decent play, throwing a pass to Ali Jennings slanting into the end zone. Jarret Doege delivered it on target but the play was broken up by a Texas defender, who seemed to be more on Jennings’ back than was his uniform number.
The flag on the play thought was the Lone Star flag flapping the breeze high in the Darrell K. Royal Stadium.
No call. Jennings looked for a call, didn’t get it.
Neal Brown was going ballistic on the sideline, but didn’t get a call.
If only he could have taken it to Trump’s Supreme Court!
That, however, brings us to the on-field judges and let’s just say there were a lot of minority opinions being registered on two key calls that turned the game.
The first came on a pass from Doege, who finished the day with his fourth straight 300-yard game with 35 of 50 for 217 yards, to Winston Wright in the back of the end zone.
It was a perfect pass and Wright should have made the catch, but somehow the dropsies that had bothered WVU through the early season came back. The ball bounced of his hand, but instead of panicking he regained possession of the ball as he went down at the back of the end zone.
It was ruled a touchdown, but upon further review — don’t you just hate hearing those words — the officials decided that the nose of the ball had touched the ground and ruled it incomplete.
“I thought Winston got hold before he got out of bounds,” Neal Brown said.
And then there was a fumble recovery that wasn’t a fumble recovery. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was rolling out to his left and made a flip to trailing back. The ball went to the ground and the officials originally ruled it was a backward pass — making it a lateral and free ball — and WVU fell on it.
It could have turned the game, but back to the replay the officials went, caucusing like politicians do in a smoke-filled back room, and when they came back from the video ... do I really have to tell you that they ruled a forward pass and incomplete.
“The fumble that was overturned, the guys on the field have the best line,” Brown said. “They have the best line because the camera does not go straight down the line. The guys on the field have the best line. That looked like a fumble to me. I happened to be really close to it.”
And so it’s over ... and no, there won’t be a recount.
