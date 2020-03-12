Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: LUCK
(e.g., Friday the 13th is said to be an ____ day. Answer: Unlucky.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What was the nickname of Italian-born mobster Charles Luciano?
Answer________
2. What does “bonne chance” mean?
Answer________
3. This was the top-selling cigarette brand in the U.S. during the 1930s and ‘40s.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. In which musical is the song “Luck Be a Lady”?
Answer________
5. A dinner in which everyone brings a different dish to be shared.
Answer________
6. He said, “Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This breakfast cereal contains hearts, stars, horseshoes and unicorn bits.
Answer________
8. When wishing an actor good luck, you tell him to do this.
Answer________
9. This journalist ended his segment with, “Good night, and good luck.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “Lucky Luciano.” 2. Good luck. 3. Lucky Strike. 4. “Guys and Dolls.” 5. Pot luck dinner. 6. Lou Gehrig. 7. Lucky Charms. 8. Break a leg. 9. Edward R. Murrow.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2020 Ken Fisher
