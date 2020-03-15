Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: NECKLACES
(e.g., A “B” necklace is featured in this 2008 film. Answer: “The Other Boleyn Girl.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Three-letter word for a necklace of flowers.
Answer________
2. In which film did Rose wear a necklace called “Heart of the Ocean”?
Answer________
3. A collier works in a coal mine, but in French “collier” means ____.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Which queen was involved in the “Affair of the Diamond Necklace”?
Answer________
5. This type of necklace fits tightly around a woman’s neck.
Answer________
6. Term for an ornament or piece of jewelry that hangs from a necklace.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Who painted “Woman with a Pearl Necklace”?
Answer________
8. Which French author wrote the 1884 short story “The Necklace”?
Answer________
9. In this film Vivian (Julia Roberts) wore a ruby and diamond necklace.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Lei. 2. “Titanic.” 3. Necklace. 4. Marie Antoinette. 5. Choker. 6. Pendant. 7. Johannes Vermeer. 8. Guy de Maupassant. 9. “Pretty Woman.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
