Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MONTHS IN TITLES
Complete the book, film or song title with the name of a month. (e.g., Book and film: “Seven Days in ____.” Answer: May.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Song: “____ Is Bustin’ Out All Over”
Answer________
2. Film: “Born on the Fourth of ____”
Answer________
3. A novel by Thornton Wilder and a film: “The Ides of ____”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Film and book: “The Hunt for Red ____”
Answer________
5. Song by Count Basie: “____ in Paris”
Answer________
6. A 1989 crime comedy film: “The ____ Man”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Film and play: “The Whales of ____”
Answer________
8. Song by Taylor Swift: “Back to ____”
Answer________
9. Song and cartoon film: “____ in the Rain”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. June. 2. July. 3. March. 4. October. 5. April. 6. January. 7. August. 8. December. 9. September.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
