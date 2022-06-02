Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: MONTHS IN TITLES

Complete the book, film or song title with the name of a month. (e.g., Book and film: “Seven Days in ____.” Answer: May.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Song: “____ Is Bustin’ Out All Over”

Answer________

2. Film: “Born on the Fourth of ____”

Answer________

3. A novel by Thornton Wilder and a film: “The Ides of ____”

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Film and book: “The Hunt for Red ____”

Answer________

5. Song by Count Basie: “____ in Paris”

Answer________

6. A 1989 crime comedy film: “The ____ Man”

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Film and play: “The Whales of ____”

Answer________

8. Song by Taylor Swift: “Back to ____”

Answer________

9. Song and cartoon film: “____ in the Rain”

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. June. 2. July. 3. March. 4. October. 5. April. 6. January. 7. August. 8. December. 9. September.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

