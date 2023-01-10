Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE LAST WHAT?
Each answer is the “last” of something. (e.g., Capture and bring back Cerberus. Answer: The last of the 12 Labours of Hercules.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. You shall not covet.
Answer________
2. The time when bar customers are told that they can order one more drink.
Answer________
3. Zimbabwe.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Death of firstborn sons.
Answer________
5. Zagreb, Croatia.
Answer________
6. Muhammad.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Uncas, son of Chingachgook.
Answer________
8. Alternate name for “Doomsday” or “Day of Reckoning.”
Answer________
9. Nicholas II.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. The Ten Commandments. 2. Last call. 3. Country in an alphabetical list. 4. Plagues of Egypt. 5. Alphabetical list of national capital cities. 6. Last prophet of Islam. 7. Last of the Mohicans. 8. Last Judgment. 9. Last emperor (czar) of Russia.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
