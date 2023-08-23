Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THREE-LETTER ANSWERS
Each answer is a three-letter word. (e.g., Nothing, nil, zero. Answer: Zip.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. An extremely long period of time.
Answer________
2. The low, sweet sound made by a dove or a pigeon.
Answer________
3. A tint or shade of color.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A French term used to indicate the sweetness level of a wine.
Answer________
5. An edge tool used to cut and shape wood.
Answer________
6. To pivot a moving camera in a specified direction.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A container with a long handle used for carrying bricks.
Answer________
8. Fuss, trouble, bother.
Answer________
9. To take shape or become clear.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Eon or era. 2. Coo. 3. Hue. 4. Sec. 5. Adz. 6. Pan. 7. Hod. 8. Ado. 9. Gel.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
