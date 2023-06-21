Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ____ & _____

Provide the ___ & ___ combination. Alternate answers may be possible. (e.g., A popular Friday night meal. Answer: Fish & chips.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Robin Hood's favorite weapon.

Answer________

2. A popular breakfast combination.

Answer________

3. Sold for money and without delivery service.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Within the applicable rules.

Answer________

5. The crime of threatening and physically hitting or attacking someone.

Answer________

6. An alternation of prosperity and depression.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. An academic costume often worn at graduations.

Answer________

8. Intently and fiercely competitive, often unscrupulously so.

Answer________

9. Advertising bargains then substituting inferior or expensive goods.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Bow & arrow. 2. Bacon & eggs. 3. Cash & carry. 4. Fair & square. 5. Assault & battery. 6. Boom & bust. 7. Cap & gown. 8. Down & dirty. 9. Bait & switch.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. 

