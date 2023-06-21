Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Robin Hood's favorite weapon.
2. A popular breakfast combination.
3. Sold for money and without delivery service.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Within the applicable rules.
5. The crime of threatening and physically hitting or attacking someone.
6. An alternation of prosperity and depression.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. An academic costume often worn at graduations.
8. Intently and fiercely competitive, often unscrupulously so.
9. Advertising bargains then substituting inferior or expensive goods.
ANSWERS: 1. Bow & arrow. 2. Bacon & eggs. 3. Cash & carry. 4. Fair & square. 5. Assault & battery. 6. Boom & bust. 7. Cap & gown. 8. Down & dirty. 9. Bait & switch.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
