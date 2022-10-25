Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: FILM VILLAINS

Name either the villainous character or the actor. Bonus if you provide both. (e.g., "Dracula" (1931). Answer: Count Dracula, Bela Lugosi.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)

Answer________

2. "Psycho" (1960)

Answer________

3. "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. "Mutiny on the Bounty" (1935)

Answer________

5. "Fatal Attraction" (1987)

Answer________

6. "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975)

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. "Rebecca" (1940)

Answer________

8. "The Shining" (1980)

Answer________

9. "Cape Fear" (1962)

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Hannibal Lecter, Anthony Hopkins. 2. Norman Bates, Anthony Perkins. 3. The Wicked Witch of the West, Margaret Hamilton. 4. Captain Bligh, Charles Laughton. 5. Alex Forrest, Glenn Close. 6. Nurse Ratched, Louise Fletcher. 7. Mrs. Danvers, Judith Anderson. 8. Jack Torrance, Jack Nicholson. 9. Max Cady, Robert Mitchum.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you