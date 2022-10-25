Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FILM VILLAINS
Name either the villainous character or the actor. Bonus if you provide both. (e.g., "Dracula" (1931). Answer: Count Dracula, Bela Lugosi.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)
Answer________
2. "Psycho" (1960)
Answer________
3. "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "Mutiny on the Bounty" (1935)
Answer________
5. "Fatal Attraction" (1987)
Answer________
6. "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975)
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "Rebecca" (1940)
Answer________
8. "The Shining" (1980)
Answer________
9. "Cape Fear" (1962)
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Hannibal Lecter, Anthony Hopkins. 2. Norman Bates, Anthony Perkins. 3. The Wicked Witch of the West, Margaret Hamilton. 4. Captain Bligh, Charles Laughton. 5. Alex Forrest, Glenn Close. 6. Nurse Ratched, Louise Fletcher. 7. Mrs. Danvers, Judith Anderson. 8. Jack Torrance, Jack Nicholson. 9. Max Cady, Robert Mitchum.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
