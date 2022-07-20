Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE LAST SPOKEN WORDS IN FILMS
Identify the film by the final spoken words. (e.g., “It was beauty killed the beast.” Answer: “King Kong.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “The stuff that dreams are made of.”
Answer________
2. “I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”
Answer________
3. “Auntie Em, there’s no place like home.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “I do wish we could chat longer, but I’m having an old friend for dinner.”
Answer________
5. “The horror, the horror.”
Answer________
6. “For a moment there I thought we were in trouble.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “I used to hate the water.” “I can’t imagine why.”
Answer________
8. “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads!”
Answer________
9. “It’s too bad she won’t live, but then again, who does?”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “The Maltese Falcon.” 2. “Casablanca.” 3. “The Wizard of Oz.” 4. “The Silence of the Lambs.” 5. “Apocalypse Now.” 6. “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” 7. “Jaws.” 8. “Back to the Future.” 9. “Blade Runner.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
