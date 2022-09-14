Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: HOUSES
(e.g., A small house or cottage that is often all on one level with a front porch. Answer: Bungalow.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A house made of blocks of snow, such as those built by the Inuit.
Answer________
2. A glass building in which plants are grown that need protection from cold weather.
Answer________
3. The building that serves as the residence of the president of the United States.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A circular tent of felt or skins on a collapsible framework, used by nomads in Mongolia.
Answer________
5. What type of house is indicated by the slang term “big house”?
Answer________
6. A house where paying guests are provided with meals and lodging.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What type of “house” was the one in the film “Animal House”?
Answer________
8. A type of party for someone who has moved into a new home.
Answer________
9. A fortified structure with ports through which defenders may direct gunfire.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Igloo. 2. Greenhouse. 3. The White House. 4. Yurt. 5. Penitentiary (prison). 6. Boarding house. 7. Fraternity house (frat house). 8. Housewarming party. 9. Blockhouse.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
