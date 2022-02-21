Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: NEW YORK STATE
(e.g., New York State borders which two Canadian provinces? Answer: Quebec and Ontario.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What is the state capital?
Answer________
2. What is the second-largest city and on what lake is it located?
Answer________
3. What is the largest island in the state?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is the name of the group of 11 long, narrow lakes in the state?
Answer________
5. On what island is the headquarters of the United Nations?
Answer________
6. The state’s highest elevation is Mount Marcy in this mountain range.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What is the title of the state song?
Answer________
8. New York State shares this lake with Vermont.
Answer________
9. The opening line of this song is, “Summer journeys to Niagara and to other places.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Albany. 2. Buffalo on Lake Erie. 3. Long Island. 4. Finger Lakes. 5. Manhattan. 6. Adirondacks. 7. “I Love New York.” 8. Lake Champlain. 9. “Manhattan.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
