Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: NEW YORK STATE

(e.g., New York State borders which two Canadian provinces? Answer: Quebec and Ontario.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. What is the state capital?

2. What is the second-largest city and on what lake is it located?

3. What is the largest island in the state?

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. What is the name of the group of 11 long, narrow lakes in the state?

5. On what island is the headquarters of the United Nations?

6. The state’s highest elevation is Mount Marcy in this mountain range.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. What is the title of the state song?

8. New York State shares this lake with Vermont.

9. The opening line of this song is, “Summer journeys to Niagara and to other places.”

ANSWERS: 1. Albany. 2. Buffalo on Lake Erie. 3. Long Island. 4. Finger Lakes. 5. Manhattan. 6. Adirondacks. 7. “I Love New York.” 8. Lake Champlain. 9. “Manhattan.”

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

