Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THINGS YOU MAY NOT KNOW
(e.g., In which country is chewing gum banned? Answer: Singapore.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What is the only letter that does not appear in any U.S. state name?
Answer________
2. In which country was Adolf Hitler born?
Answer________
3. In which city was Florence Nightingale born?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The American singing duo The ____ Brothers are not brothers.
Answer________
5. In his will, this man left his wife "my second-best bed."
Answer________
6. How many of each clean animal did God tell Noah to put on the Ark?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The Anna of "Anna and the King of Siam" is not buried in Siam. Where is her grave?
Answer________
8. Which U.S. state capital is named after a gold prospector from Quebec, Canada?
Answer________
9. What is the longest word in the English language with only one vowel?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Q. 2. Austria. 3. Florence, Italy. 4. Righteous. 5. William Shakespeare. 6. Seven pairs (14). 7. Montreal, Canada. 8. Juneau, Alaska. 9. Strengths.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.