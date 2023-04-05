Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SPORTS & GAMES
(e.g., Who was first to break the 4-minute mile? Answer: Roger Bannister.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The three categories in 20 Questions are animal, vegetable and ____.
Answer________
2. The member of a relay team that runs last is known as the _____.
Answer________
3. What is kept in a quiver?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Charles Atlas was the original “97-pound _____.”
Answer________
5. What activity is held at a regatta?
Answer________
6. In poker, an ace-2-3-4-5 is a _____ straight.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What racket sport uses the highest net?
Answer________
8. One stroke over par in golf is a _____.
Answer________
9. In what sport is there a “Green Monster”?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Mineral. 2. Anchor. 3. Arrows. 4. Weakling. 5. Boat races. 6. Bicycle (wheel). 7. Badminton. 8. Bogey. 9. Baseball (Fenway Park left field wall).
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
