Subject: FOUR-LETTER “EA” WORDS

Each answer is a four-letter word that starts with “ea.” (e.g., American lawman Wyatt ____. Answer: Earp.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. ____ as pie.

2. Down ____.

3. I’m all ___.

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. He ___ like a horse.

5. He put my mind at ___.

6. To ___ his own.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. He must ___ his own way.

8. The front ___ is clogged with leaves.

9. An ___ is beneath a duke.

ANSWERS: 1. Easy. 2. East. 3. Ears. 4. Eats. 5. Ease. 6. Each. 7. Earn. 8. Eave. 9. Earl.

