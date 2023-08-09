Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FOUR-LETTER “EA” WORDS
Each answer is a four-letter word that starts with “ea.” (e.g., American lawman Wyatt ____. Answer: Earp.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. ____ as pie.
Answer________
2. Down ____.
Answer________
3. I’m all ___.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. He ___ like a horse.
Answer________
5. He put my mind at ___.
Answer________
6. To ___ his own.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. He must ___ his own way.
Answer________
8. The front ___ is clogged with leaves.
Answer________
9. An ___ is beneath a duke.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Easy. 2. East. 3. Ears. 4. Eats. 5. Ease. 6. Each. 7. Earn. 8. Eave. 9. Earl.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.