Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENTS
What is measured by the instrument? (e.g., Thermometer. Answer: Temperature.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Odometer
2. Altimeter
3. Barometer
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Sextant
5. Ammeter
6. Caliper
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Manometer
8. Tachometer
9. Hydrometer
ANSWERS: 1. Distance. 2. Altitude. 3. Atmospheric pressure. 4. Latitude. 5. Electric current (amperage). 6. Distance (between two points). 7. Pressure. 8. Rotational speed. 9. Density of liquids.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
