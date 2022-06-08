Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ONE-WORD FILM TITLES
Unscramble the anagram to find the one-word film title. The year is provided. (e.g., Swing (1927). Answer: "Wings.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Nude (2021)
Answer________
2. Agrees (1978)
Answer________
3. Bantam (1989)
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Stroll (2016)
Answer________
5. Diver (2011)
Answer________
6. Saline (1986)
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Aspirate (2019)
Answer________
8. Poisoned (2006)
Answer________
9. Teardrop (1987)
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "Dune." 2. "Grease." 3. "Batman." 4. "Trolls." 5. "Drive." 6. "Aliens." 7. "Parasite." 8. "Poseidon." 9. "Predator."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.