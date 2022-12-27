Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: UKRAINE

(e.g., On which continent is Ukraine? Answer: Europe.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Which country is to the east and northeast?

Answer________

2. What are the two colors on the national flag?

Answer________

3. What is the capital city?

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Ukraine has a coastline along the Sea of Azov and the _____ Sea.

Answer________

5. What is the only country with a larger land area in Europe?

Answer________

6. What are Dnieper and Southern Bug?

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. A nuclear accident took place at this site in 1986.

Answer________

8. In 1992, Ukraine signed the Lisbon Protocol and gave up all of its ____ weapons.

Answer________

9. Name the largest Ukrainian seaport.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Russia. 2. Blue and yellow. 3. Kyiv. 4. Black. 5. Russia. 6. Rivers. 7. Chernobyl. 8. Nuclear. 9. Port of Odessa.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

