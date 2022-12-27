Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: UKRAINE
(e.g., On which continent is Ukraine? Answer: Europe.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Which country is to the east and northeast?
2. What are the two colors on the national flag?
3. What is the capital city?
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Ukraine has a coastline along the Sea of Azov and the _____ Sea.
5. What is the only country with a larger land area in Europe?
6. What are Dnieper and Southern Bug?
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A nuclear accident took place at this site in 1986.
8. In 1992, Ukraine signed the Lisbon Protocol and gave up all of its ____ weapons.
9. Name the largest Ukrainian seaport.
ANSWERS: 1. Russia. 2. Blue and yellow. 3. Kyiv. 4. Black. 5. Russia. 6. Rivers. 7. Chernobyl. 8. Nuclear. 9. Port of Odessa.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
