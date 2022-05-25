ACROSS

1 Reduce greatly

6 Overflowing

11 Pokes

16 Walk through water

21 Pearly stuff

22 Five (Prefix)

23 Musical show

24 Cake

25 Item in a quiver

26 Car type

27 Willow rod

28 Diameter halves

29 "__ been to the mountaintop ..."

30 India neighbor

31 Footnote abbr.

32 Kimono sash

34 Overhead trains

35 Strikes with a whip

38 Dwindled

40 Exchange

41 No longer working (Abbr.)

42 "Woe is me!"

44 "__ the Knife"

45 Corn spike

47 Shamus

49 Flagpole

52 Quantity of paper

54 Demand

56 Kick out

60 Elevator, British style

61 Explode

62 __ Ness

63 Giver of charity

65 Cereal grass

66 Boasts

67 Adorable

68 Butter substitute

69 Climbing plant

70 Mineral

71 Govern

72 Poet __ Teasdale

73 Roman 54

74 Observes

76 Cook a little in water

78 Eat

79 Roman goddess

80 Not hidden

81 Possess

82 Free of impurities

83 Out-and-out

84 Ala. neighbor

85 Chocolate

substitute

88 Portland's state (Abbr.)

89 Support

90 Court officer

94 Cat- __ __ -tails

95 Favorite one

96 Monastery denizen

97 Track down

98 Impair

99 Actress __ Farrow

100 Further

102 Immense

103 Clump

104 Dessert choice

105 Godzilla, e.g.

107 Danger

108 Causing

annoyance

109 Transport

110 Architectural pier

111 Strata

113 Stopping

mechanism

114 Fasteners

115 __ de mer

117 Newt

118 Tome

119 Hazard to ships

121 Likewise

124 Legal wrong

126 Warship (Hyph.)

128 Cast an angry glance

132 Floor mat

133 Playing card

134 Marco __

135 Tragic lover

139 Exist

140 Serviceable

142 Town in Idaho

144 Thick soup

145 French composer

147 __ deadly sins

148 Place of refuge

149 Perfect

150 Betel palm

151 Brought to bay

152 Land area

153 U.K. idiot box

154 Like a julep

DOWN

1 Aquarium creature

2 Insect stage

3 Measures of

farmland

4 Marquee sign

5 Cut down

6 Altar area

7 Cry

8 Forever __ __ day

9 Loyal

10 Solo of "Star Wars"

11 Investigate

12 Home

13 Roman poet

14 Payable

15 Asian goat

antelope

16 Band

17 Mauna __

18 Dictate

19 Set of steps

20 Bank robbery

30 CIA cousin

31 Sign

33 __ royal

36 Handle of a weapon

37 Sprite

39 High card

40 __ Lanka

43 Storm at sea

44 Young lady

46 Timber tree

48 Bill and __

49 Single-mast vessel

50 Jeweled headband

51 Later on

53 Press

54 Jot

55 Discharge of weapons

57 Join

58 Disjoin

59 Lovers' meeting

61 Boston player

62 Enticement

64 Mammoth stone

66 Boss around

67 Woody stem

68 Porcine cry

72 Vocalize

73 Clumsy fellow

75 Ellipse

77 Benefit

78 Usual food and drink

79 Klugman or

Kerouac

82 Worry

83 __ and rave

84 Ornate

85 Punctuation mark

86 Charged particle

87 Laughing

88 Musical drama

89 Small wood

90 Underground shelter

91 Drive

92 Swoon

93 Mertz and

MacMurray

96 Bulk

97 Dry outer covering

101 Shout

102 Like a skilled

musician

103 Bill

106 Uncle __

107 Cousin to an ump

108 Stick out

109 Parlor piece

112 So far

113 Feather scarf

114 __ canto

116 Be present at

118 Scary yell

120 The "I"

121 Confidence

122 __ Mongolia

123 Pointed arch

125 Automaton

127 Highly favored

129 Poe's bird

130 Build

131 Put off

134 Leaning tower town

136 City in Russia

137 Ground grain

138 Wriggling

141 Confederate

general

143 Scull

144 Stone

145 Butt

146 "Exodus" hero

