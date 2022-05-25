ACROSS
1 Reduce greatly
6 Overflowing
11 Pokes
16 Walk through water
21 Pearly stuff
22 Five (Prefix)
23 Musical show
24 Cake
25 Item in a quiver
26 Car type
27 Willow rod
28 Diameter halves
29 "__ been to the mountaintop ..."
30 India neighbor
31 Footnote abbr.
32 Kimono sash
34 Overhead trains
35 Strikes with a whip
38 Dwindled
40 Exchange
41 No longer working (Abbr.)
42 "Woe is me!"
44 "__ the Knife"
45 Corn spike
47 Shamus
49 Flagpole
52 Quantity of paper
54 Demand
56 Kick out
60 Elevator, British style
61 Explode
62 __ Ness
63 Giver of charity
65 Cereal grass
66 Boasts
67 Adorable
68 Butter substitute
69 Climbing plant
70 Mineral
71 Govern
72 Poet __ Teasdale
73 Roman 54
74 Observes
76 Cook a little in water
78 Eat
79 Roman goddess
80 Not hidden
81 Possess
82 Free of impurities
83 Out-and-out
84 Ala. neighbor
85 Chocolate
substitute
88 Portland's state (Abbr.)
89 Support
90 Court officer
94 Cat- __ __ -tails
95 Favorite one
96 Monastery denizen
97 Track down
98 Impair
99 Actress __ Farrow
100 Further
102 Immense
103 Clump
104 Dessert choice
105 Godzilla, e.g.
107 Danger
108 Causing
annoyance
109 Transport
110 Architectural pier
111 Strata
113 Stopping
mechanism
114 Fasteners
115 __ de mer
117 Newt
118 Tome
119 Hazard to ships
121 Likewise
124 Legal wrong
126 Warship (Hyph.)
128 Cast an angry glance
132 Floor mat
133 Playing card
134 Marco __
135 Tragic lover
139 Exist
140 Serviceable
142 Town in Idaho
144 Thick soup
145 French composer
147 __ deadly sins
148 Place of refuge
149 Perfect
150 Betel palm
151 Brought to bay
152 Land area
153 U.K. idiot box
154 Like a julep
DOWN
1 Aquarium creature
2 Insect stage
3 Measures of
farmland
4 Marquee sign
5 Cut down
6 Altar area
7 Cry
8 Forever __ __ day
9 Loyal
10 Solo of "Star Wars"
11 Investigate
12 Home
13 Roman poet
14 Payable
15 Asian goat
antelope
16 Band
17 Mauna __
18 Dictate
19 Set of steps
20 Bank robbery
30 CIA cousin
31 Sign
33 __ royal
36 Handle of a weapon
37 Sprite
39 High card
40 __ Lanka
43 Storm at sea
44 Young lady
46 Timber tree
48 Bill and __
49 Single-mast vessel
50 Jeweled headband
51 Later on
53 Press
54 Jot
55 Discharge of weapons
57 Join
58 Disjoin
59 Lovers' meeting
61 Boston player
62 Enticement
64 Mammoth stone
66 Boss around
67 Woody stem
68 Porcine cry
72 Vocalize
73 Clumsy fellow
75 Ellipse
77 Benefit
78 Usual food and drink
79 Klugman or
Kerouac
82 Worry
83 __ and rave
84 Ornate
85 Punctuation mark
86 Charged particle
87 Laughing
88 Musical drama
89 Small wood
90 Underground shelter
91 Drive
92 Swoon
93 Mertz and
MacMurray
96 Bulk
97 Dry outer covering
101 Shout
102 Like a skilled
musician
103 Bill
106 Uncle __
107 Cousin to an ump
108 Stick out
109 Parlor piece
112 So far
113 Feather scarf
114 __ canto
116 Be present at
118 Scary yell
120 The "I"
121 Confidence
122 __ Mongolia
123 Pointed arch
125 Automaton
127 Highly favored
129 Poe's bird
130 Build
131 Put off
134 Leaning tower town
136 City in Russia
137 Ground grain
138 Wriggling
141 Confederate
general
143 Scull
144 Stone
145 Butt
146 "Exodus" hero
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.