Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MALAPROPISMS
Correct the malaprop. Examples are from literature, TV or real life. (e.g., Mrs. Malaprop: “He is the very pineapple of politeness.” Answer: Pinnacle.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Yogi Berra: “Texas has a lot of electrical votes.”
Answer________
2. Archie Bunker: “What do I look like, an inferior decorator?”
Answer________
3. Mike Tyson: “I might just fade into Bolivian.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Mrs. Malaprop: “She’s as headstrong as an allegory on the banks of the Nile.”
Answer________
5. Mark Twain’s Aunt Sally: “I was putrified with astonishment.”
Answer________
6. George W. Bush: “We cannot let terrorists ... hold this nation hostile.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Australian politician: “No one ... is the suppository of all wisdom.”
Answer________
8. Texas politician: “This is unparalyzed in the state’s history.”
Answer________
9. Richard Daley: “The police are not here to create disorder, they’re here to preserve disorder.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Electoral. 2. Interior. 3. Oblivion. 4. Alligator. 5. Petrified. 6. Hostage. 7. Depository. 8. Unparalleled. 9. Prevent.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
