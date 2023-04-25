Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FICTIONAL PLACES IN LITERATURE
Identify the principal literary source of the fictional place. (e.g., Xanadu. Answer: "Kubla Khan.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Emerald City
Answer________
2. Whoville
Answer________
3. Rivendell
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Neverland
Answer________
5. Lilliput
Answer________
6. Manderley
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Pemberley
Answer________
8. The Wood Between the Worlds
Answer________
9. Shangri-La
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "The Wonderful World of Oz." 2. "Horton Hears a Who!" or "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" 3. "The Hobbit" or "The Lord of the Rings." 4. "Peter Pan." 5. "Gulliver's Travels." 6. "Rebecca." 7. "Pride and Prejudice." 8. "Chronicles of Narnia" ("The Magician's Nephew"). 9. "Lost Horizon."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.