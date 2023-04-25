Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: FICTIONAL PLACES IN LITERATURE

Identify the principal literary source of the fictional place. (e.g., Xanadu. Answer: "Kubla Khan.")

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Emerald City

Answer________

2. Whoville

Answer________

3. Rivendell

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Neverland

Answer________

5. Lilliput

Answer________

6. Manderley

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Pemberley

Answer________

8. The Wood Between the Worlds

Answer________

9. Shangri-La

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. "The Wonderful World of Oz." 2. "Horton Hears a Who!" or "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" 3. "The Hobbit" or "The Lord of the Rings." 4. "Peter Pan." 5. "Gulliver's Travels." 6. "Rebecca." 7. "Pride and Prejudice." 8. "Chronicles of Narnia" ("The Magician's Nephew"). 9. "Lost Horizon."

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

