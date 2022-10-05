Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SONG TITLES WITH MR., MRS. OR MISS
Complete the lyrics by providing the song title containing “Mr.,” “Mrs.” or “Miss.” (e.g., “_____, You came to me one summer night, And from your beam you made my dream.” Answer: “Mr. Moonlight.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “______, bring me a dream, Make him the cutest that I’ve ever seen.”
Answer________
2. “______, you’ve got a lovely daughter.”
Answer________
3. “And here’s to you, ______, Jesus loves you more than you will know.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “Hey! _______, play a song for me.”
Answer________
5. “Lonely, I’m ______, I have nobody for my own.”
Answer________
6. “_____, _____, sure like to ball. When you’re rockin’ and a rollin’, Can’t hear your momma call.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “__________, We got a thing going on, We both know that it’s wrong.”
Answer________
8. “There must be some word today, From my boyfriend so far away, _________, look and see.”
Answer________
9. “He let go a laugh, Shook back his clothes all around, That was _______.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “Mr. Sandman.” 2. “Mrs. Brown.” 3. “Mrs. Robinson.” 4. “Mr. Tambourine Man.” 5. “Mr. Lonely.” 6. “Good Golly, Miss Molly.” 7. “Me and Mrs. Jones.” 8. “Please Mr. Postman.” 9. “Mr. Bojangles.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
