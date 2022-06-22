Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: PLANET EARTH
(e.g., How many planets are farther from the sun than Earth? Answer: Five.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Which two planets are closer to the sun than Earth?
Answer________
2. What is Earth’s only natural satellite?
Answer________
3. What motion takes about 365.25 days to complete?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The gravitational interaction between Earth and the moon causes these.
Answer________
5. Earth’s axis is tilted, which results in the change of what?
Answer________
6. The outer shell of Earth is called the ____.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What term is used for the combined mass of water on, under and above Earth’s surface?
Answer________
8. Earth’s atmosphere consists mostly of these two gases.
Answer________
9. Earth’s living organisms and their environment compose the _____.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Mercury and Venus. 2. The moon. 3. Earth’s orbit around the sun. 4. Tides. 5. Seasons. 6. Crust. 7. Hydrosphere. 8. Nitrogen and oxygen. 9. Biosphere.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
