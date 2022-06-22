Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: PLANET EARTH

(e.g., How many planets are farther from the sun than Earth? Answer: Five.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Which two planets are closer to the sun than Earth?

2. What is Earth’s only natural satellite?

3. What motion takes about 365.25 days to complete?

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. The gravitational interaction between Earth and the moon causes these.

5. Earth’s axis is tilted, which results in the change of what?

6. The outer shell of Earth is called the ____.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. What term is used for the combined mass of water on, under and above Earth’s surface?

8. Earth’s atmosphere consists mostly of these two gases.

9. Earth’s living organisms and their environment compose the _____.

ANSWERS: 1. Mercury and Venus. 2. The moon. 3. Earth’s orbit around the sun. 4. Tides. 5. Seasons. 6. Crust. 7. Hydrosphere. 8. Nitrogen and oxygen. 9. Biosphere.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

