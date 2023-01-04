Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: five LETTERS AND three CONSECUTIVE VOWELS

Each answer is a five-letter word with three consecutive vowels. (e.g., A metrical foot of one long syllable and three short syllables in any order. Answer: Paeon.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. A female sovereign.

Answer________

2. A farewell remark.

Answer________

3. A ring used in a throwing game.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Boyfriends or male admirers.

Answer________

5. Immeasurably long periods of time.

Answer________

6. Sticky and viscous.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Strict in your religious beliefs and practices.

Answer________

8. A hypothetical surface on which Earth’s gravitation is the same everywhere.

Answer________

9. Showed vocal disapproval at a performance.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Queen. 2. Adieu. 3. Quoit. 4. Beaux (beaus). 5. Aeons. 6. Gooey. 7. Pious. 8. Geoid. 9. Booed.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

