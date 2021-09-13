Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: EGYPT

(e.g., Which Egyptian city was famous for its library? Answer: Alexandria.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. This Egyptian queen was noted for her beauty and charisma.

2. What is the official language of Egypt?

3. In which city is the Great Sphinx located?

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. This "stone" was the key to deciphering Egyptian hieroglyphics.

5. This Egyptian president was assassinated in 1981.

6. Howard Carter discovered the intact tomb of this pharaoh.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. This Giuseppe Verdi opera is set in the Old Kingdom of Egypt.

8. This beetle was considered divine by ancient Egyptians.

9. In the Bible, what was the first of the 10 plagues of Egypt?

ANSWERS: 1. Cleopatra. 2. Arabic. 3. Giza. 4. Rosetta stone. 5. Anwar Sadat. 6. Tutankhamun. 7. "Aida." 8. Scarab. 9. The Nile turned to blood.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

