Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: EGYPT
(e.g., Which Egyptian city was famous for its library? Answer: Alexandria.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This Egyptian queen was noted for her beauty and charisma.
Answer________
2. What is the official language of Egypt?
Answer________
3. In which city is the Great Sphinx located?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This "stone" was the key to deciphering Egyptian hieroglyphics.
Answer________
5. This Egyptian president was assassinated in 1981.
Answer________
6. Howard Carter discovered the intact tomb of this pharaoh.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This Giuseppe Verdi opera is set in the Old Kingdom of Egypt.
Answer________
8. This beetle was considered divine by ancient Egyptians.
Answer________
9. In the Bible, what was the first of the 10 plagues of Egypt?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Cleopatra. 2. Arabic. 3. Giza. 4. Rosetta stone. 5. Anwar Sadat. 6. Tutankhamun. 7. "Aida." 8. Scarab. 9. The Nile turned to blood.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
