Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: DUELS
(e.g., Which U.S. president once killed a man in a duel? Answer: Andrew Jackson.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The biblical David slew this man in a duel.
Answer________
2. Term for the official attendant of a contestant in a duel.
Answer________
3. Who killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Obi-Wan Kenobi sacrificed himself in a duel against this man.
Answer________
5. In what play does Tybalt kill Mercutio in a duel?
Answer________
6. D’Artagnan commits himself to three consecutive duels with these men.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Who is challenged to a duel by the “Knight of the White Moon”?
Answer________
8. What Russian poet was killed by a pistol shot in a duel?
Answer________
9. What body part did Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe partially lose in a duel?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Goliath. 2. Second. 3. Aaron Burr. 4. Darth Vader. 5. “Romeo and Juliet.” 6. Athos, Porthos and Aramis. 7. Don Quixote. 8. Alexander Pushkin. 9. Nose.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
