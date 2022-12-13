Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CHRISTMAS SONGS
Provide the title of the song that contains the line. (e.g., "Two turtle doves, and a partridge in a pear tree." Answer: "The Twelve Days of Christmas.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "Where the treetops glisten and children listen."
2 "O'er the fields we go, laughing all the way."
3. "He's making a list; he's checking it twice."
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "There must have been some magic in that old silk hat they found."
5. "Outside the snow is falling and friends are calling, 'Yoo hoo!'"
6. "She didn't see me creep down the stairs to have a peep."
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "Bells are ringing, children singing. All is merry and bright."
8. "For the holidays, you can't beat home sweet home."
9. "Christmas Eve will find me where the love light gleams."
ANSWERS: 1. "White Christmas." 2. "Jingle Bells." 3. "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town." 4. "Frosty the Snowman." 5. "Sleigh Ride." 6. "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus." 7. "Here Comes Santa Claus." 8. "(There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays." 9. "I'll Be Home for Christmas."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
