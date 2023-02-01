Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: FUNNY SIGNS

(e.g., My wife got a job at the zoo. She’s a ____. Answer: Keeper.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Have you noticed that “The IRS” spells ____?

Answer________

2. It was me. I let the ___ out.

Answer________

3. If money doesn’t grow on trees, why do banks have _____?

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Stop killing Buffalo for their ____.

Answer________

5. Insect jokes really ____ me.

Answer________

6. I sued the airline for losing my luggage. I lost my ____.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Do gun manuals have a ____ section?

Answer________

8. My new chair lift is driving me up the ____.

Answer________

9. My friend David had his ID stolen. Now he is just ____.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Theirs. 2. Dogs. 3. Branches. 4. Wings. 5. Bug. 6. Case. 7. Troubleshooting. 8. Wall. 9. Dav.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

