Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FUNNY SIGNS
(e.g., My wife got a job at the zoo. She’s a ____. Answer: Keeper.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Have you noticed that “The IRS” spells ____?
Answer________
2. It was me. I let the ___ out.
Answer________
3. If money doesn’t grow on trees, why do banks have _____?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Stop killing Buffalo for their ____.
Answer________
5. Insect jokes really ____ me.
Answer________
6. I sued the airline for losing my luggage. I lost my ____.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Do gun manuals have a ____ section?
Answer________
8. My new chair lift is driving me up the ____.
Answer________
9. My friend David had his ID stolen. Now he is just ____.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Theirs. 2. Dogs. 3. Branches. 4. Wings. 5. Bug. 6. Case. 7. Troubleshooting. 8. Wall. 9. Dav.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
