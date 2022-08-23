Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WOMEN AUTHORS
Each answer is the name of a woman author. (e.g., She modeled the Jo March character after herself. Answer: Louisa May Alcott.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Her work has become the best-selling book series in history.
Answer________
2. 1966 film: “Who’s Afraid of ____?”
Answer________
3. This author of “The Vampire Chronicles” died on Dec. 11, 2021.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Canadian author of 18 books of poetry, 18 novels and 11 books of nonfiction.
Answer________
5. She promoted the works of her husband, poet Percy Bysshe Shelley.
Answer________
6. Known primarily for her six major novels, which comment upon the British landed gentry.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Mary Ann Evans was known by this pen name.
Answer________
8. Known for her novel “The Joy Luck Club.”
Answer________
9. She won the Pulitzer Prize for “Beloved.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. J.K. Rowling. 2. Virginia Woolf. 3. Anne Rice. 4. Margaret Atwood. 5. Mary Shelley. 6. Jane Austen. 7. George Eliot. 8. Amy Tan. 9. Toni Morrison.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
