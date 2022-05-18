Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: NURSERY RHYMES
Given one line of the nursery rhyme, provide the title. (e.g. "To fetch a pail of water." Answer: "Jack and Jill.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "Leave them alone, and they'll come home."
Answer________
2. "He followed her to school one day."
Answer________
3. "He's under a haystack, fast asleep."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "How I wonder what you are."
Answer________
5. "They licked the platter clean."
Answer________
6. "There came a big spider."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "And a golden pear."
Answer________
8. "Here is my spout."
Answer________
9. "The cupboard was bare."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "Little Bo Peep." 2. "Mary Had a Little Lamb." 3. "Little Boy Blue." 4. "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star." 5. "Jack Sprat." 6. "Little Miss Muffet." 7. "I Had a Little Nut Tree." 8. "I'm a Little Teapot." 9. "Old Mother Hubbard."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.