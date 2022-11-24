Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: DEC

Provide the missing word. Each answer is a six-letter word that begins with “dec.” (e.g., It was very ____ of them to help. Answer: Decent.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. He has been teaching algebra for over a _____.

2. I have to ____ which one I want.

3. When a tooth ____ it is gradually destroyed by a natural process.

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. The royal ____ guaranteed freedom of assembly.

5. They used artificial duck ____ to attract the birds.

6. We were able to ____ the message into intelligible language.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. We will ____ the wine an hour before the meal.

8. He rose to power through treachery and ____.

9. ____ were included to allow superficial decoration.

ANSWERS: 1. Decade. 2. Decide. 3. Decays. 4. Decree. 5. Decoys. 6. Decode. 7. Decant. 8. Deceit. 9. Decals.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

