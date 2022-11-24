Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: DEC
Provide the missing word. Each answer is a six-letter word that begins with “dec.” (e.g., It was very ____ of them to help. Answer: Decent.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. He has been teaching algebra for over a _____.
Answer________
2. I have to ____ which one I want.
Answer________
3. When a tooth ____ it is gradually destroyed by a natural process.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The royal ____ guaranteed freedom of assembly.
Answer________
5. They used artificial duck ____ to attract the birds.
Answer________
6. We were able to ____ the message into intelligible language.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. We will ____ the wine an hour before the meal.
Answer________
8. He rose to power through treachery and ____.
Answer________
9. ____ were included to allow superficial decoration.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Decade. 2. Decide. 3. Decays. 4. Decree. 5. Decoys. 6. Decode. 7. Decant. 8. Deceit. 9. Decals.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.