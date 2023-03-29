Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WEIRD BOOK TITLES
Provide one word to complete the weird book title. (e.g., “There’s a ____ in my Pocket!” by Dr. Seuss. Answer: Wocket.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Do Androids Dream of Electric ___?” by Philip K. Dick
Answer________
2. “Who Moved My ____?” by Spencer Johnson
Answer________
3. “So Long, and Thanks for All the ____” by Douglas Adams
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “Half Asleep In ____ Pajamas” by Tom Robbins
Answer________
5. “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a ____” by Oliver Sacks
Answer________
6. “How to Avoid Huge ___” by John W. Trimmer
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “The Lust ____ of Melancholy Cove” by Christopher Moore
Answer________
8. “The Particular ____ of Lemon Cake” by Aimee Bender
Answer________
9. “How to Train Your ____” by Cressida Cowell
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Sheep. 2. Cheese. 3. Fish. 4. Frog. 5. Hat. 6. Ships. 7. Lizard. 8. Sadness. 9. Dragon.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
