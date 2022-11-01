Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ORDINALS
Ordinal numbers designate the order in a sequence. (e.g., The sophomore year in the U.S. school system: Tenth ___. Answer: Tenth grade.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The officer below the captain on a merchant ship: First ____.
Answer________
2. From a source of previously owned goods: Second ____.
Answer________
3. The Nazi dictatorship under Hitler: Third ____.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Journalists considered as a group: Fourth ____.
Answer________
5. An extra and unnecessary person or thing: Fifth ____.
Answer________
6. Grasping the inner nature of things intuitively: Sixth ____.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A state of extreme happiness: Seventh ____.
Answer________
8. It ensures that excessive bail shall not be required: Eighth ____.
Answer________
9. Beethoven's final complete long musical composition: Ninth _____.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. First mate. 2. Second hand. 3. Third Reich. 4. Fourth Estate. 5. Fifth wheel. 6. Sixth sense. 7. Seventh heaven. 8. Eighth Amendment. 9. Ninth Symphony.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
