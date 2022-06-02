ACROSS
1 Embrace
6 Equal
10 Women of rank
15 Health club
18 Low-down guy
19 Eats a little of
21 The cream
22 Writes
24 Buenos __
25 Hacienda
26 Shaggy, humped bovid
27 Surmounting
28 Gun gp.
29 Vestiges
31 Shudder
33 Long angry speech
35 Seaweed
37 Esker
38 Invoke evil upon
39 Made a ringing sound
40 Cherub
42 Bullwinkle J. __
43 Spearlike weapon
44 Flew alone
46 Water wheel
47 Source of ore
48 Moist
52 Talk indistinctly
53 Black-and-white animal
54 Knot
56 "Matrix" protagonist
57 The lowdown
58 Actuality
59 Obscure
60 Office gadget
62 Play the lead
63 Kind of shopper
65 Kind
66 Robber at sea
67 Adage
68 Highway
69 Queen
71 Persona non __
73 Branch of biol.
75 Era
76 Sweet topping
77 Knock
78 Curtain calls
82 Be frugal
84 Mammoth book
85 Nip
86 Fish eggs
87 Hold onto
90 Costello or Gehrig
91 Bank employee
93 Red gem
94 Separately
95 Exhausted
97 Hairless on top
98 Clergyman's residence
99 Solidify
100 Set ablaze
102 Picked
104 Wallpaper worker
105 Ooze
107 __ and rave
108 Factory
109 Young woman
110 Forewarn
112 Something outstanding
113 Steam bath
114 Of the skull
117 Unkempt
118 Classify
119 Tardy
123 __ to goodness
124 Class
125 Worked very hard
127 Seaman
128 Wickedness
129 Not sleeping
131 Game official
133 Ne plus __
135 Honor with a party
136 Kitchen gadget
137 Package
138 Supermarket department
139 Pop
140 Put forth effort
141 Tinted
142 Intrinsically (2 wds.)
DOWN
1 Loud sound
2 River in France
3 Of hearing
4 Dir. letters
5 Nuisance
6 French mathematician
7 Lab compound
8 Greek letters
9 On a pension (Abbr.)
10 Cheapen
11 Equally
12 __ -en-scene
13 WWII abbr.
14 Soldier standing guard
15 Set off
16 Orchid part
17 Cell terminal
19 Tantalized
20 Tall tree
23 Raced
30 Pilot's "OK"
32 __ Major
34 Abbr. in commerce
36 Equivocate
38 Bungee
39 Somewhat sour
41 Holiday song
42 __ Bianco
43 Connect
44 Vacation takeaway
45 Canada's capital
46 Mother-of-pearl
47 Grade
49 Wall pier
50 Encounter
51 Tiny opening
52 __ brevis
53 Bundle
54 Cup-shaped flower
55 Redact
58 Make a pretense of
59 Old court dance
61 Bedouin
63 "The rain in __..."
64 Audition
66 Gazette
70 Garment part
71 Ornamental grating
72 Appraised
74 Old ruler
76 Pebble
79 Spectrum color
80 Get sicker
81 Passover meal
83 Monkey
85 Explosion
87 From __ to riches
88 Sword
89 Yarn
90 Latvian
92 Hard, dark wood
93 Open shoe
95 Growl
96 Liquid measure
98 Water pipe
101 A primate (2 wds.)
102 Photo of a kind (Hyph.)
103 Indistinct
104 Terre __
106 Like some walls
108 Mail
109 Something remarkable
111 Fleur-de- __
112 The Gobi is one
113 Flew high
114 Kitchen bigwig
115 Wandered
116 Loos or Ekberg
117 Creator
118 Cut
120 Fragrant oil
121 Dessert items
122 Rub out
124 Concern
125 Nimble
126 Place for refuse
130 Grow
132 Loony
134 Sheltered side
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.