ACROSS

1 Embrace

6 Equal

10 Women of rank

15 Health club

18 Low-down guy

19 Eats a little of

21 The cream

22 Writes

24 Buenos __

25 Hacienda

26 Shaggy, humped bovid

27 Surmounting

28 Gun gp.

29 Vestiges

31 Shudder

33 Long angry speech

35 Seaweed

37 Esker

38 Invoke evil upon

39 Made a ringing sound

40 Cherub

42 Bullwinkle J. __

43 Spearlike weapon

44 Flew alone

46 Water wheel

47 Source of ore

48 Moist

52 Talk indistinctly

53 Black-and-white animal

54 Knot

56 "Matrix" protagonist

57 The lowdown

58 Actuality

59 Obscure

60 Office gadget

62 Play the lead

63 Kind of shopper

65 Kind

66 Robber at sea

67 Adage

68 Highway

69 Queen

71 Persona non __

73 Branch of biol.

75 Era

76 Sweet topping

77 Knock

78 Curtain calls

82 Be frugal

84 Mammoth book

85 Nip

86 Fish eggs

87 Hold onto

90 Costello or Gehrig

91 Bank employee

93 Red gem

94 Separately

95 Exhausted

97 Hairless on top

98 Clergyman's residence

99 Solidify

100 Set ablaze

102 Picked

104 Wallpaper worker

105 Ooze

107 __ and rave

108 Factory

109 Young woman

110 Forewarn

112 Something outstanding

113 Steam bath

114 Of the skull

117 Unkempt

118 Classify

119 Tardy

123 __ to goodness

124 Class

125 Worked very hard

127 Seaman

128 Wickedness

129 Not sleeping

131 Game official

133 Ne plus __

135 Honor with a party

136 Kitchen gadget

137 Package

138 Supermarket department

139 Pop

140 Put forth effort

141 Tinted

142 Intrinsically (2 wds.)

DOWN

1 Loud sound

2 River in France

3 Of hearing

4 Dir. letters

5 Nuisance

6 French mathematician

7 Lab compound

8 Greek letters

9 On a pension (Abbr.)

10 Cheapen

11 Equally

12 __ -en-scene

13 WWII abbr.

14 Soldier standing guard

15 Set off

16 Orchid part

17 Cell terminal

19 Tantalized

20 Tall tree

23 Raced

30 Pilot's "OK"

32 __ Major

34 Abbr. in commerce

36 Equivocate

38 Bungee

39 Somewhat sour

41 Holiday song

42 __ Bianco

43 Connect

44 Vacation takeaway

45 Canada's capital

46 Mother-of-pearl

47 Grade

49 Wall pier

50 Encounter

51 Tiny opening

52 __ brevis

53 Bundle

54 Cup-shaped flower

55 Redact

58 Make a pretense of

59 Old court dance

61 Bedouin

63 "The rain in __..."

64 Audition

66 Gazette

70 Garment part

71 Ornamental grating

72 Appraised

74 Old ruler

76 Pebble

79 Spectrum color

80 Get sicker

81 Passover meal

83 Monkey

85 Explosion

87 From __ to riches

88 Sword

89 Yarn

90 Latvian

92 Hard, dark wood

93 Open shoe

95 Growl

96 Liquid measure

98 Water pipe

101 A primate (2 wds.)

102 Photo of a kind (Hyph.)

103 Indistinct

104 Terre __

106 Like some walls

108 Mail

109 Something remarkable

111 Fleur-de- __

112 The Gobi is one

113 Flew high

114 Kitchen bigwig

115 Wandered

116 Loos or Ekberg

117 Creator

118 Cut

120 Fragrant oil

121 Dessert items

122 Rub out

124 Concern

125 Nimble

126 Place for refuse

130 Grow

132 Loony

134 Sheltered side

