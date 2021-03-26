Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: IDIOMS
(e.g., Figuratively, you can be mad as a ____. Answer: Wet hen or (mad) hatter or march hare.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Idiomatically, six of one is worth how much of the other?
Answer________
2. Put these in a row to be well organized.
Answer________
3. What does the hand that rocks the cradle also rule?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. If you share a secret, where is the cat?
Answer________
5. This belongs to you, but you would not want to air it in public.
Answer________
6. You bury this weapon in order to settle a disagreement.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This baseball phrase idiomatically means to take action in response to a crisis.
Answer________
8. What idiom is made up of a legal proceeding and a mistake?
Answer________
9. A gentle warning or punishment is what kind of slap?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Half a dozen. 2. Ducks. 3. The world. 4. Out of the bag. 5. Your dirty laundry. 6. Hatchet. 7. Step up to the plate. 8. Trial and error. 9. A slap on the wrist.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2021 Ken Fisher
