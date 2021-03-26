Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: IDIOMS

(e.g., Figuratively, you can be mad as a ____. Answer: Wet hen or (mad) hatter or march hare.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Idiomatically, six of one is worth how much of the other?

2. Put these in a row to be well organized.

3. What does the hand that rocks the cradle also rule?

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. If you share a secret, where is the cat?

5. This belongs to you, but you would not want to air it in public.

6. You bury this weapon in order to settle a disagreement.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. This baseball phrase idiomatically means to take action in response to a crisis.

8. What idiom is made up of a legal proceeding and a mistake?

9. A gentle warning or punishment is what kind of slap?

ANSWERS: 1. Half a dozen. 2. Ducks. 3. The world. 4. Out of the bag. 5. Your dirty laundry. 6. Hatchet. 7. Step up to the plate. 8. Trial and error. 9. A slap on the wrist.

