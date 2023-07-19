Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SECOND-LARGEST CITIES

The name of the country’s second-largest city is provided. Name the country. (e.g., Montreal. Answer: Canada.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Alexandria

Answer________

2. Antwerp

Answer________

3. Geneva

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Graz

Answer________

5. Kandahar

Answer________

6. Quito

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Maracaibo

Answer________

8. Oran

Answer________

9. Split

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Egypt. 2. Belgium. 3. Switzerland. 4. Austria. 5. Afghanistan. 6. Ecuador. 7. Venezuela. 8. Algeria. 9. Croatia.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

