Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SECOND-LARGEST CITIES
The name of the country’s second-largest city is provided. Name the country. (e.g., Montreal. Answer: Canada.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Alexandria
Answer________
2. Antwerp
Answer________
3. Geneva
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Graz
Answer________
5. Kandahar
Answer________
6. Quito
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Maracaibo
Answer________
8. Oran
Answer________
9. Split
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Egypt. 2. Belgium. 3. Switzerland. 4. Austria. 5. Afghanistan. 6. Ecuador. 7. Venezuela. 8. Algeria. 9. Croatia.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
