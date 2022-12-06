Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CONSTELLATIONS AND STARS
(e.g., Which sign of the zodiac is first alphabetically? Answer: Aries.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The name of this constellation is Latin for "lion."
Answer________
2. Polaris is also known as the ____ Star.
Answer________
3. The so-called Morning Star and/or Evening Star is really ____.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The constellation Orion is also known as The _____.
Answer________
5. Which constellation of the zodiac is symbolized by scales?
Answer________
6. Name the three water signs of the zodiac.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. By what two-word name is the Crux constellation commonly known?
Answer________
8. The star cluster Pleiades in the constellation Taurus is also known as The Seven ____.
Answer________
9. Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, is colloquially known as the ____ Star.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Leo. 2. North. 3. The planet Venus. 4. Hunter. 5. Libra. 6. Scorpio, Cancer and Pisces. 7. Southern Cross. 8. Sisters. 9. Dog.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
