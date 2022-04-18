Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: COLA
Each answer is a word that begins with “co” and also contains the combination “la.” (e.g., A liquid used for preventing machines from getting too hot. Answer: Coolant.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A band, strip or chain worn around the neck.
Answer________
2. To say that you are not satisfied with something.
Answer________
3. A picture made by sticking pieces of different materials together on a surface.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Not unusual.
Answer________
5. To consider carefully and at length; to ponder.
Answer________
6. Land bordering the sea.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The petals of a flower considered as a group or unit.
Answer________
8. A confidential or secret meeting.
Answer________
9. A proposition that follows from another that has been proved.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Collar. 2. Complain. 3. Collage. 4. Commonplace. 5. Contemplate. 6. Coastland. 7. Corolla. 8. Conclave. 9. Corollary.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
