Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BIBLE VERSES
Use one word to complete the Bible verse. (e.g., "My God, my God, why hast thou ___ me?" Answer: Forsaken (Psalm 22:1).)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "A house divided against itself cannot ____."
Answer________
2. "Forgive us our debts, as we forgive our ____."
Answer________
3. "Your word is a lamp to my ____."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "I am the good shepherd, and I know my ____."
Answer________
5. "You are Peter, and on this rock I will build my ____."
Answer________
6. "The spirit is willing, but the flesh is ____."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for ___."
Answer________
8. "The fear of the Lord is the beginning of ____."
Answer________
9. "He who humbles himself will be ____."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Stand (Matthew 12:25). 2. Debtors (Matthew 6:12). 3. Feet (Psalm 119:105). 4. Sheep (John 10:14). 5. Church (Matthew 16:18). 6. Weak (Matthew 26:41). 7. Righteousness (Matthew 5:6). 8. Wisdom (Psalm 111:10). 9. Exalted (Luke 14:11).
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
